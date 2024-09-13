Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSC opened at $51.75 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

