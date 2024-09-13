AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $225.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $223.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

AVB opened at $231.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $232.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.