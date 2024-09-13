ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.37

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$46.37 and last traded at C$46.37, with a volume of 52757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.08.

ATCO Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ATCO

The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.03.

In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Insiders sold 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $86,996 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

