Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ASUR opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

