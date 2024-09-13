Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 42,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 691,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATXS. Evercore ISI upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,119,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

