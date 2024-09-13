ASD Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $23.37 million and $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,156.77 or 1.00090765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03515579 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,012,756.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

