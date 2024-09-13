Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Short Interest Down 78.1% in August

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascential Price Performance

AIAPF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Ascential has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

