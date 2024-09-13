ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

AVBP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $11,586,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,922,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

