Aron Shapiro Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Aron Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KPRX shares. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

