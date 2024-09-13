Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading Up 7.5%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 404,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 169,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.