Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
ARSMF stock opened at 0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.13. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.20.
About Ares Strategic Mining
