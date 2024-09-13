Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

