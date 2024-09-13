Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and have sold 12,888 shares valued at $75,122. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,647,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

