Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in August

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

