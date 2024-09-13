Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $34.17

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

