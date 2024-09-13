Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $449.00

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.00.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $369.92 on Friday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.35.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

