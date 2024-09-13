Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT at $11.10

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile



Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

