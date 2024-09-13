Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Featured Articles

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

