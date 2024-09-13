Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alzamend Neuro
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.