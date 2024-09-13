Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Trading Down 4.6%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 8,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 142,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). As a group, research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

