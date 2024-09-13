Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $20.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,452,183 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

