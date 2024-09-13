Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

