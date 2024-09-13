Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Down 3.2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.80. 429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
