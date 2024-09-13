Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $857,890.50

Aion (AION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $857,890.50 and approximately $37.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.16 or 0.39989766 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

