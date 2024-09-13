Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

