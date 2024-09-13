Aerodrome Finance Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and $17.93 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,263,541,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,263,541,291.8063338 with 615,424,962.911237 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.61179083 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $18,665,674.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

