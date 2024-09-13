Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $98.05 million and $17.38 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,263,541,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,263,541,291.8063338 with 615,575,583.4941179 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.56415477 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,016,880.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

