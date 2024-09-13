Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.680 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.35. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.