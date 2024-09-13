Adient’s (ADNT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

ADNT stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Adient has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Adient by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

