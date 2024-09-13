ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,961,477.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,849.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 678,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,333. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.