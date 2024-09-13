Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.