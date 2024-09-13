Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $520.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

