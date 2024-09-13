Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

