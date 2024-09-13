ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19,488.77

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,488.77 and approximately $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.09 or 1.00034575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.