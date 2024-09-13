9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 73.5% in August

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 9F as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

9F Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ JFU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. 9F has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

