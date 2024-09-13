5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Purchases C$521,250.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Perron acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE VNP traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.54. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.