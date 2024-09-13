3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE:DDD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

