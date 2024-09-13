1,300 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

