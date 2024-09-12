Zentry Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01573679 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,925,872.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

