ZClassic Trading Down 1.7% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $426,810.90 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00037667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

