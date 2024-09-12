Zacks Research Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.