YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of YETI opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in YETI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

