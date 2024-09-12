Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 257,841 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.
Yalla Group Trading Up 5.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $681.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Call Option Activity Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.