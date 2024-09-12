Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 295,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 257,841 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Yalla Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $681.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 267,399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Stories

