Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 2,465 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
PAVE stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
