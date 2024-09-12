Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

