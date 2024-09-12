Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 6,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 600,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 535,164 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

