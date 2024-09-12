Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $842,645.19

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $842,645.19 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,844,460 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 276,280,618.44137335 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05057461 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $897,906.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

