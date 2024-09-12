Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 0.2 %

WTKWY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.22. 14,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $118.19 and a 1-year high of $172.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

