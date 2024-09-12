Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.83

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.83 and last traded at $172.34, with a volume of 5535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.22.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

