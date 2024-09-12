WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 30,490 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.56.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $785.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

