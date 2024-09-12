Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.95

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $5.95 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wirtual has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

